Students out to tutor DeMbare

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva is bubbling with confidence ahead of his team’s clash with Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The students have been riding on a good run of form and plan to condemn Dynamos back deep into the relegation scrap.

While Dynamos are embroiled in a fight for survival in the topflight, debutants Herentals are at ease as they look safe from the chop.

Dynamos won their last two league matches against Caps United and Black Rhinos, but Herentals have been in good form too having won their last three.

Mutiwekuziva is optimistic that they will continue their winning streak in a bid to end the season on a high note.

He says his team is motivated to keep on posting positive results and they will approach the DeMbare match without any fear.

“Just like any other league match, we are focused. We have been doing very well and we are motivated by the positive result that we got from our previous game against Triangle away from home. Dynamos have been doing well, but we are determined to collect maximum points. We are looking forward to continue winning so that we build for next season. We are not reading much into what they have been doing, but we are focusing on our side and we are resolute that we will win,” he said.

DeMbare will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top flight with a win having been a relegation candidate for the good part of the second half of the season.

There are currently on 11th position with 37 points. They are four points away from the danger zone and are involved in a battle for survival with at least four other teams that include, Chapungu, Nichrut, Bulawayo Chiefs and Yadah.

Dynamos interim coach Lloyd Chigowe is hoping to see his team continue with their winning run when they face Herentals tomorrow.

“We are in the relegation mix with Herentals and I think the match is another cup final for us. If we do the job on that one, probably we will start looking beautiful. Now is not the time to be looking beautiful, it’s the time to be getting results. So probably after this Herentals game, we will start looking beautiful,” he said.

Chigowe knows that a win over Herentals will give his side s stronger position in their bid to beat the chop.