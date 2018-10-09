Social Media Awards nominees out

A couple of celebrities have been nominated for the inaugural Zimbabwe Social Media Awards set to recognise and reward the most influential personalities or organisations on social media.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The list of 22 includes musicians Ammara Brown and Jah Prayzah, broadcasters Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and Kudzai Violet Gwara (KVG), comedians Carl Joshua Ncube and Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho, lawyer-cum-politician Fadzayi Mahere and socialite Pokello Nare.

Other celebrities who were nominated include Alex Magaisa, Rumbidzai Takawira, Evan Mawarire, Khama Billiat and transgender activist Tatenda ‘Tatelicious’ Karigambe.

Over 800 nominations were received from the general public following a call by the organisers early this year and a panel of judges was then tasked with evaluating them.

Tribe of Influencers (organisers) business development manager Kudzanai Thondhlana said the selection of nominees was done thoroughly by a panel of judges who have expertise in their respective fields.

“The judges that we picked are experts in their respective fields. In addition to Nigel, who is a social media fundi, we partnered with the Creative Directors’ Forum (CDF) to provide us with judges who understand the value of social media influencers. We had them go through the social media accounts for the nominees to come up with the final list of nominees. However, the eventual winner will be determined through public votes,” he said.

Thodhlana said voting would be done on Tribe of Influencers website, starting on October 8 to October 30 and the winners’ list will be published on November 5 on internet and winners of the categories below will be published:

Top Facebook Live Influencer, Instagrammer of the Year, Twimbo of the Year, Facebooker of the Year, Best Facebook Group, Celebrity Influencer of the Year, Most Popular On Air Radio/TV Influencer, Best Content Creator, Best Travel Influencer, Best Entertainment Influencer, Best Fashion and Style Influencer, Best Make Up Artist, Best Influential Stylist, Best Beauty and Hair Influencer, Funniest Influencer, Best Sports Influencer, Best Ecommerce Vendor, Outspoken Social Issues Influencer, Social Media Campaign Of the Year, Social Media Queen and Social Media King.