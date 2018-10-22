Shabanie Mine relegated

SHABANIE MINE . . . . . . . 0

HARARE CITY . . . . . . . (0)1

SHABANIE Mine became the first team to be officially relegated from this year’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they lost to Harare City at Maglas Stadium yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA

They could soon be joined by Mutare City who lost to Yadah at Vengere Stadium in Rusape, while Bulawayo City are also hanging by the skin of their teeth.

The Bulawayo side prolonged their stay in the league with a come-from-behind win over Highlanders at Barbourfields.

Mutare City and Bulawayo City, both at 22 points, will need to win all their remaining four matches for a maximum of 34 points each, and hope that Nichrut, currently on 32 points, and Chapungu lose theirs, to stand a chance.

Even such a sequence of results might not be enough to save them, with Chapungu already on 34 points.

While these two still have something to fight for, it’s all gloomy for Shabanie Mine, who make a quick return to the Division One, having been promoted to the PSL at the start of the season.

The Chinda Boys, whose struggles are as a result of well-documented financial challenges, needed to win yesterday’s match to secure their stay in the league for at least another week.

They had a glorious chance to do that right at the start of the match when they were awarded a penalty after Joseph Sibanda was bundled over inside the box by Harare City defender Hastings Chapusha.

Sibanda took responsibility for the spot-kick, but his effort was blocked by City goalkeeper Ryan Harrison.

The big goalkeeper also did well to deny Romeo Pakamisa from close range.

They would rue those missed opportunities when second-half substitute Tatenda Tumba struck to condemn the popular side into the unfashionable second tier division.

City’s William Manondo was denied by the woodwork in the second half.

Shabanie Mine coach Alexio Sigion who joined the team a few months ago with the aim to save the club from relegation, was disappointed.

“It’s disappointing for us to lose in a game we dominated. It is now beyond our control and what is left is to prepare for life after relegation,” Sigion said.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison praised his charges for a sterling performance as they continue to push for a top four finish.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 30 results

Mutare City 0-2 Yadah, Dynamos 2-1 Black Rhinos, Triangle United 0-1 Herentals, Highlanders 1-2 Bulawayo City, Shabanie Mine 0-1 Harare City, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Caps United, Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Chapungu, Nichrut FC 0-1 FC Platinum, Chicken Inn 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs