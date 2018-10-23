Rushinga community converges for peace, reconciliation

Political party and government representatives, traditional and church leaders, police, youths, women and civic society representatives in Rushinga, Mt Darwin, will on Thursday converge to discuss healing and reconciliation.

The dialogue, organised by a local non-governmental organisation, Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), in partnership with the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), is aimed at promoting social cohesion, peaceful co-existence, healing and reconciliation among in the politically volatile Rushinga District, which has been a hotbed of political violence in past elections.

According to a statement by HZT, a district peace committee shall also be set up at the end of the dialogue meeting.

“The committee’s main purpose will be to serve as an early warning detector of conflicts as well as mediate in disputes and conflicts in the area,” read the statement.

“The partnership with the NPRC comes at a time when the HZT, though its national neace campaign dubbed 13 Million Voices for Peace, has vigorously campaigned on the need for peace before, during and after the 2018 elections.”

“Through this initiative, the organization will continue to work with various stakeholders who include independent commissions and political parties in order to promote collective prevention of violence and conflicts as a strategy for promoting lasting peace.”