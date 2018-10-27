Reggae chanter defies ‘stammer’

UPCOMING South Africa-based contemporary conscious reggae artiste Walter Masaya, who is popularly known as Khayamann, has released five blazing tracks and three videos in a feat that is set to earn him respect among the internationally-acclaimed genre’s revivalists on the local music scene.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Khayamann revealed to NewsDay Weekender Life & Style from his base in Port Elizabeth during an interview earlier this week that he had to overcome a stammering challenge and is expressing himself well through his music, which has a strong lyrical content.

“Many of my fans do not know that I had to overcome a stammering challenge. I began singing at an early age and my vision is to carry on the powerful legacy of conscious roots reggae in Africa although the genre’s origins are in Kingston Jamaica,” he said.

“My music covers many themes from love songs, gospel to real life experiences that shape our lives in Zimbabwe today.”

The 33-year-old musician has also scooped many prizes at talent shows that he has participated in, including clinching the first prize at the Jem Alley Talent Show held in South Africa in 2009.

Five years later, he met his mentor, United Kingdom-based music promoter Doubt “DJ Dehwa” Chimonyo on the Zimtalent Hunt Riddim.

“So when I heard that DJ Dehwa was coming back home after a very long spell in the UK, I hit the road by bus to come and do some works with my mentor,” he said.

During that time in August, Khayamann said he managed to work with one of the best producers in the Zimdancehall industry, Cymplex, and recorded the five tracks.

“Of the five tracks, there is My Song and Amai. I also did a collaboration with local reggae great, Dadza D, on the song titled Moving OP and another with Doubles Marange on Rute, which has a video,” he said.

“This is fresh and matured talent. So drop whatever you are doing and listen to Khayamann because my music teaches and encourages love and righteousness. The song Moving OP, with Dadza D, is rocking the streets. One of the new tracks, Semanyatera, was played on National FM.”

He did not end there, but went on to record at Bazooker Sudio with Faith Candy and did a song and video called Gara Padhuze, which is being received very well at weddings and parties.

Reggae music was popularised in the country during Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 when the now late icon Robert Nesta Marley performed at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.