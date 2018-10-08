Real Madrid in a crisis

LONDON — As pressure mounts on boss Julen Lopetegui, Spanish papers yesterday reacted to the “crisis” currently surrounding Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are in a state of disarray following a stoppage time defeat to Alaves on Saturday night which saw them go four games without a win or a single goal.

Adapting to life after three-time Champions League winning manager Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom left in the summer, Madrid desperately need to arrest the alarming dip in form.

The 1-0 win for Alaves on Saturday saw them go joint-top with Madrid and Barcelona, who take on Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday.

Marca did not hold back in their assessment as they included a stopwatch on their front page to show how long it has been since Madrid last found the net.

“Madrid have gone almost seven hours without a goal (6:49:00),” it read.

Three defeats in their last four matches… and an image that looks more worrying with each performance.

For AS, they simply described the situation at Madrid as having gone “from bad to worse” alongside the picture of Alaves’ Manu Garcia heading home what proved the winner.

Sport’s front page showed captain Sergio Ramos kicking out at the playing surface having fallen behind with seconds to go in a photo that sums up the frustrations among the players in this current bad spell.

When quizzed on his future in charge, Lopetegui remained bullish and called for calm from supporters.

— DailyMail