Police launch manhunt for car thief

POLICE in Mvuma have launched a manhunt for a 23-year-old man who allegedly stole a motor vehicle after he had been given a lift by the car owner after he pretended to be stranded in Gweru.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

She said Vushe Munyaradzi (35), of Mkoba in Gweru, was driving his Toyota Corolla to Mvuma from his home on the day when he met Takunda Zirima of Toma village under Chief Gutu, who feigned to be stranded at Main Street bus stop in Gweru.

Zirima claimed he wanted transport to travel to his rural home and Munyaradzi offered to take the former to Mvuma, where he was going.

Upon arrival at Chicken Inn complex in Mvuma, Munyaradzi disembarked from his car and left Zirima seated on the passenger seat while he went inside the shop to buy some food, leaving the vehicle idling as he did not anticipate to take long in the shop.

Zirima took the opportunity to drive off to an unknown destination.

Mukwende said police were investigating the case, but the car had since been recovered after the accused was involved in an accident and disappeared from the scene.

“The suspect was involved in a minor road accident at Gutu bus terminus six days later, where he collided with another vehicle.

He then dumped the vehicle and disappeared. The complainant positively identified his vehicle.

Upon checking, the complainant discovered that a JVC car radio, two speakers, two size 13 Dunlop tyres and rims were missing.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect can contact the nearest police station,” she said.