Police bust Mberengwa copper cables syndicate

POLICE in Mberengwa have busted a copper cable syndicate after receiving a tip-off from a villager at Mataga Growth Point.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Theft of copper cables in Zimbabwe is a serious offence, which carries a mandatory 10 years jail sentence.

First to be arrested was Knowledge Kashiri (36), who allegedly stole copper cables at the growth point and hid them in a bush near Mataga Rural District Council offices.

A member of the public, however, spotted him and tipped-off the police.

Kashiri then told the police that he had an accomplice, Isaac Shonhiwa (44), who was coming to pick up the stolen property with a vehicle from Beitbridge. The police laid an ambush, leading to Shonhiwa’s arrest.

The value of the copper cables was $3 500.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

“Investigations are still in progress and the suspects will appear in court as soon as possible,” she said.

Mukwende urged members of the public to be cautious when buying items like copper cables so as to avoid committing a crime by buying stolen property.