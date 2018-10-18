Parirenyatwa accuses PG of malice

Former Health and Child Care minister, David Parirenyatwa has petitioned the High Court seeking permanent stay of prosecution on allegations that he abused his office, which he said were meant to persecute, and not to prosecute him.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The ex-minister accused acting Prosecutor-General (PG), Kumbirai Rwodzi of instrumenting his arrest with a view to embarrass him.

Last month, Parirenyatwa was arraigned at the Harare Magistrates’ Court and was released on $500 bail.

But, on Tuesday, through his lawyers Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, Parirenyatwa filed an application citing presiding magistrate Elisha Singano, public prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa and Rwodzi, as respondents. In his founding affidavit, Parirenyatwa said charges against him were a fabrication, adding Mutizirwa and Rwodzi simply wanted to embarrass him.

“The second and third respondents charged me for contravening section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. I have not been furnished with a trial date to date,” he said.

“In fact, there is no docket on which I could be tried. What is very clear is that the second and third respondents arrested me in order to embarrass me on confusing and confused allegations which do not make sense at all.”

Parirenyatwa said his arrest was not in terms of the law and had nothing to do with the due process of law.

He further said the State should not have arrested him in order to investigate the matter, but instead it ought to have investigated the matter before arresting him.

“I see no reason why I could be put to trial with a reasonable charge if the respondents have always thought that they have a case against me,” said the Zanu PF politburo member.

“I believe that I am being persecuted and not prosecuted and this is grossly unfair to say the least. It is speculative prosecution of the applicant and surely I cannot watch whilst my rights are being violated to the last detail.”