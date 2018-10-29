New date for Cassper Nyovest, Kaybee concert

LOCAL music fans will be in for a treat when celebrated award-winning South African hip-hop and house music artistes Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee share the stage at the RSVP concert set for November 10 at Glamis Arena in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Mzansi stars were initially billed to perform in Harare on September 22 at the same venue, but the concert was postponed as the organisers, Events Evolution, responded to a call by the government to halt public gatherings in a bid to contain a deadly cholera epidemic.

The well-travelled Nyovest, who has also become a darling with many locals, makes a return to Zimbabwe after a sterling performance during his previous visit at Glamis Arena, while Prince Kaybee will be out to prove his prowess as a no-pushover in the showbiz circuit.

Events Evolution representative Tatenda Rushwaya told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that preparations for the concert were going according to script.

“We are happy with how the preparations of the RSVP concert are going on and how tickets are selling so far. We are encouraging people to buy on time to avoid a last-minute rush,” he said.

“This will be a great show as our headlines acts and our local finest artistes are promising top drawer performances on the day, and no doubt, it is going to be a great show.”

The Mzansi stars are billed to share the stage with local acts, including ExQ, Takura, Jah Signal, Dadza D, Sasha, Sylent Nqo, Tammy Moyo and Nutty O, while DJs, including Chucknosis, Reverb 7, Robbie Tee, 263 Family and Naida will curry the flavour.

Advance tickets for the concert are selling at $10 at Avo Apparel, Kwame Mall, Hard Sounds Gulf Complex and Longcheng Plaza, Tropical Sounds and Sopranos in Avondale.