NetOne listens, answers call for help

Donations by corporates and developmental partners towards alleviating the cholera epidemic seem to have yielded results, with the number of cases gradually declining since government declared the outbreak a state of emergency early last month.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of donations towards the cholera epidemic held in Budiriro, NetOne marketing and public relations executive, Eldrette Shereni said her organisation listened to the call and joined the war against cholera through donating bulk safe water, water tanks, pipes, installing taps, hand sanitisers, water guard and exercise books to affected communities.

“We believe that what we are doing will go a long way in complementing the fight against the spread of water-borne diseases like cholera and typhoid that are directly linked to hygiene and a clean environment,” said Shereni.

To mark the handover ceremony of the donation, NetOne held a clean-up campaign at Current Shops in Budiriro 5 and conducted awareness roadshows in Glen View and Mbare. The major highlight of the day was the donation of one million litres of treated water that would be distributed through the bulk water tanks installed in the affected areas.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, NetOne identified six areas to set up storage tanks, namely Budiriro 5 Satellite Clinic, Budiriro 1 Primary School, St Faiths Anglican Budiriro 2, Mbare – Matapi Police Station, Assemblies of God Budiriro 5B and Budiriro 2 Secondary School.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae.

On September 11 the government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health declared a state of emergency after cholera outbreak, with corporates and civic bodies from all over the country availing resources to lend a helping hand.

NetOne chief commercial officer, Brian Mutandiro, stressed commitment by the company to transform and develop all communities along with the residents.

“As NetOne, we are one with the community since our work is within and among the local people. When cholera affected suburbs like Budiriro and Glen View, the challenge became our own since we are part of the community,” Mutandiro said.

He also announced a bold initiative from NetOne to contribute one cent from every SMS sent on the network towards the fund to fight the epidemic.

NetOne has constantly increased cholera awareness by conducting internal campaigns targeting staff that interacts with the public in the course of executing their duties as this safeguards both the customers and employees.