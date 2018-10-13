Murape questions players’ attitude

DYNAMOS assistant coach Murape Murape has underlined the deepening crisis at the Harare giants by questioning some of the players’ attitude and mentality, as the team continue their bid to avoid relegation, with the club legend coming close to alleging elements of sabotage within the squad.

BY HENRY MHARA

The relegation threatened team face off with Caps United at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow, in the first of their remaining six fixtures where they will need to win at least three to survive demotion.

Speaking ahead of the big Harare Derby, Murape, who is widely seen as an embodiment of the institution’s values, said some of his players lack the Dynamos spirit.

“We have a difficult task, because you look at the players that we have at our disposal, most of them are not really 100% committed to the Dynamos cause. So for any coach, be it Pep Guardiola, or whoever, it becomes difficult to work with such players,” Murape said.

“The level of indiscipline, lack of respect for the institution and the general lack of respect for the new coaches, is worrisome. Some are refusing to follow the new philosophy of the new coaches, and we are a bit confused because we really don’t know if we are pulling in the same direction. There is a certain way we need the players to apply themselves, and we have been trying to instil that in them, but there is some kind of resistance from some players. Most of them are willing to go along, though, but it’s still a big challenge for us as coaches.”

Murape was installed to deputise interim coach Lloyd Chigowe, who replaced fired Lloyd Mutasa a few weeks ago with a mission to rescue the team from relegation, but the new technical bench has been battling to curb errant behaviour in the squad.

Midfield ace Denver Mukamba only resurfaced at the training ground on Wednesday, having disappeared on the eve of their Chibuku Super Cup match against Herentals on Saturday last week.

Skipper Ocean Mushure is yet to return to training after excusing himself last week, claiming bereavement in his family.

The club’s 2017 Most Loyal player of the year award winner, has seen very little action this season, and has become notorious for excusing himself at every turn.

Young Panashe Mutasa has not set foot at the training ground since his father Lloyd was shown the exit door.

“It’s a challenge for us to rescue the team from the current situation under the circumstances, but we remain confident that the once who are committed will help us to pull through. For us, we don’t have to beg them to be committed, it has to come naturally. They have to show willingness, a professional work ethic because it’s not about Murape, but for the institution. It’s up to them to give 110%, and the same with the supporters. It’s now for everyone to come out and be counted and make sure that we are all fighting for Dynamos to come out of the situation we have found ourselves in,” he added.

Murape, one of the longest-serving Dynamos player in history, having played for the team for over a decade, has had numerous encounters with Caps United and knows what needs to be done to get a result against their biggest rival in domestic football.

“Every time we face Caps United, we expect to win, and not just to win, but to give a good fight. They are our number one enemy so we have to face them with a positive attitude. That is what we have been trying to work on, but from the look of things, the way some of the players have been training, I’m not sure if they know what it really means to face Caps United when you are a Dynamos player. The attitude has to show from the training ground, right up to the match day.”

Dynamos has 31 points and are in 15th position, and victory tomorrow will take them four rungs up the log standings to safety for the meantime.

Their other remaining fixtures are against Black Rhinos, Herentals, Triangle, Mutare City and Nichrut.