MP Garwe in contempt of court

ZANU PF Murehwa North legislator, Daniel Garwe, faces contempt of court charges after he allegedly stripped the family farm in Mvuma of assets despite a High Court order barring him from doing so.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

In a High Court application HC 6885/18 made last week by his estranged wife, Pedzisayi Miriam Lillieth Garwe, the Zanu PF MP is accused of defying a court order made on June 15 2018 that interdicted him from taking away or removing assets held under the family trust.

High Court judge Justice Chirawu-Mugomba ruled that Garwe was in contempt of the High Court order in case number HC 4882/18 dated June 15 2018.

“It is the applicant’s contention that in defiance of the court order the respondent is in breach of paragraph 2 which required him to return forthwith assets removed from subdivision A of Rhodesdale also known as Sebakwe Ranch farm in Mvuma being an electric hammer mill, boom spray, lister pump, planter, gladiator mower, TD 95 tractor and P11 plough,” read part of the High Court order stamped October 11 2018.

“The applicant averred that again that the respondent was in breach of the court order by failing to return forthwith all assets he removed from number 12 Mitchel Road, Kamfinsa, Greendale, Harare being an Isuzu truck registration number ABI 5006, Bomag roller, construction shutters, window frames, timber, pivot water pump set and Isuzu TR registration number ABI 5791.”

Justice Chirawu-Mugomba ruled that Garwe should be committed to prison for 90 days, 60 of which would be suspended on condition that he immediately complies with the court order.

Garwe has since appealed against the court order.