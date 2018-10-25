Miss Summer 2018 starts loading

A LOCAL entertainment outfit, Black-man Entertainment (BE), is set to host the inaugural Miss Summer 2018 at Niasha Gardens in Chinhoyi on October 27.

BY BELINDAH MANDIZHA

Running under the theme Mwanasikana Ighoride, the event is set to raise the university pageant standards, with Heavy Machine hitmaker Brayn K set to perform at the pageant.

The judges’ panel will include Cherish Chiyangwa, Tsitsi Moyo and Kimberly Mwanza, while proceeds from the show will be channelled to cancer awareness promotion, with winners sauntering away with cash prizes, certificates and their costumes.

BE founder Nicholas Shonhai told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the pageant was meant to raise cancer awareness in the country and to educate people on the importance of early diagnosis.

“The aim of the contest is to make more people aware of the disease. We want to be able to paint the country pink and educate people on how early diagnoses can save lives,” he said.

“One in eight women are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime and having lost a neighbour to the disease, we as BE felt it was our fight too, hence the team has been working endlessly to make sure that this project touches lives. Already, we are doing roadshows, handing out flyers and information on the disease.”

The pageant has attracted 20 aspiring models that have undergone a bootcamp for physical and grooming sessions by Wo_ma_n263 and Tendai Modelling Agency, respectively.

Shonhai said they were happy to be showcasing unique designs from Chinhoyi University fashion students.

The show will also be graced by another top designer Natasha “Tasha” Rushesha who owns the brand Tawana.

Tendai Modelling Agency owner, Panashe Tumire, said she was satisfied with how the models had performed during their bootcamp.

“The bootcamp proved a great success as the girls came out with full energy for the workout, they are quick to learn and seemed eager, ready for the day,”

she said.