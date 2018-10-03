Mgudlwa dares African artistes

SOUTH African comedian and singer, Oscar Mgudlwa (42), popularly known as Madluphuthu, says African artistes need to decolonise their minds and learn to walk with their heads high in order to conquer the world.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Mgudlwa told NewsDay Life & Style during a video shoot with a local kwaito/house musician Obviedoh, real name Obvious Nyoni in Victoria Falls at the weekend that local artistes should not look down upon themselves.

“When I was here doing a boat cruise in the Zambezi River, my spirit moved and I asked myself why we, black people, look down upon ourselves. We do not realise the power that we have,” he said.

“Africans are very powerful and the natural resources they have are amazing. We must learn to walk tall, with pride and carry a sense of belonging while uplifting one another.”

The artiste said he was keen to shoot dramas with Zimbabwean actors in tourist resorts as a way of promoting local content.

Mgudlwa, who is set to release two singles in two weeks’ time, said plans were in the pipeline to audition movie directors, producers, script writers and actors in Zimbabwe.

He also made a brief appearance at the Victoria Falls Agricultural Show held at Chinotimba Stadium but could not perform as he did not have a work permit.