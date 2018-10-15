Mbanje, bronco dealer jailed 2 years

TEN bottles of Broncleer (Bronco) and a kilogramme of cannabis earned a prominent Guruve drug dealer two years in prison yesterday.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Munyaradzi Muzhona pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs before Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who incarcerated him.

The State, led by Spiwe Makarichi, told the court that on October 6, Munyaradzi Muzhona was intercepted at Pembi Bridge by the Mvurwi police manning a roadblock and working on a tip-off, a kilogramme of cannabis and 10 bottles of broncleer were found on him, leading to his arrest.

In passing sentence, the magistrate noted the increase in drug abuse in Guruve district by youths.

“There is an increase in drug abuse in Guruve district, hence a deterrent sentence will send an alarm to potential drug dealers. I sentence you to an effective custodial sentence of two years,” Mutiro said.