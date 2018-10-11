Matiza fires Zinara board

TRANSPORT minister Biggie Joel Matiza has fired the Wilfred Ramwi-led Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) board on allegations of failing to do its work diligently.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Matiza yesterday said there were a lot of issues at Zinara, chief among them the board’s failure to implement recommendations from an external forensic audit report.

“We want to deal with all the issues, including corruption by senior management, so we thought it was prudent to relieve the board of its duties and allow for a clean slate,” Matiza said.

The forensic audit, which was carried out by Grant Thornton, is reportedly contains damaging information regarding the awarding of several road tender projects. Even the Auditor-General’s office was not given a copy of the report.

Senior management at Zinara have been embroiled in damaging corruption scandals, with four executives Simon Taranhike, Precious Murove, Peter Boterere and Shadreck Mutengabadza being accused of sourcing foreign currency on the black market without approval.

Ramwi and his board where reportedly forced to drop charges against the four managers under unclear circumstances.