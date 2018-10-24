Mapeza maintains cool in final push

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza has warned his players against easing off as they have the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title in sight ahead of the last four matches of the season.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The platinum miners are in fine fettle as they lead with seven points at the summit of the log standings following their 1-0 win over Nichrut at the weekend which stretched their advantage over title rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Mapeza’s side can win the title today if they win their match against Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium, but only if Ngezi lose to Harare City in a match that is set for Rufaro Stadium.

Today, Joey Antipas’ Chicken Inn stand in the way of FC Platinum’s quest to seal the title with three matches to go and the Zvishavane-based side acknowledge they have it all to do against the 2015 champions.

For FC Platinum, they know that they can focus on their own job and not worry about Ngezi, as two wins in the last four matches will see them defend their title.

Even with one hand on the trophy already, Mapeza is as demanding as he has always been throughout the season.

“We are at a very crucial stage of the season. Like I said before, we have to push hard to grind a result tomorrow (Wednesday) for us to stay within range of our set objectives. We can only talk of winning the league title after playing our last game of the season. As for now, it is still work in progress. No need to rush into celebrations, ” Mapeza said.

FC Platinum will be looking to complete a double over Chicken Inn and set themselves on the cusp of glory.

They have been in good form of late and striker Rodwell Chinyengetere will be under the spotlight again as he tries to thrust his side closer to their second title.

The miners will want to wrap it up as soon as possible to avoid anxiety, especially when they come face to face with the second-placed Ngezi in the penultimate match of the campaign.

FC Platinum still have a meeting with their already relegated neighbours Shabanie Mine as well as Highlanders whom they play on the final day of the season.