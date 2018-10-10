Man up for raping house maid (15)

A BULAWAYO man has been dragged to court for raping a 15-year-old juvenile whom he had employed as a maid.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Nyasha Progress Sibanda (34) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Leona Kawadza last week, accused of raping the minor (name withheld to protect her identity) twice.

Sibanda was remanded out of custody to October 23 after paying $50 bail.

He was ordered not to interfere with the State witness and to report to Donnington Police Station once every Friday

The court heard that on September 9, the juvenile was employed as a maid by Sibanda during the absence of his wife.

In the same month, but on an unknown date, the juvenile was in the accused’s bedroom making the bed.

The court was told that Sibanda got in and locked the door and began fondling the juvenile.

The court heard that Sibanda then raped the juvenile without protection.

He then asked the minor not to divulge the rape to anyone.

In the same month, Sibanda sneaked into the minor’s blankets as she slept in the sitting room and raped her once.

The court heard that the following morning, the minor requested for bus fare so she could go home to collect some clothes, but Sibanda refused, saying she could not leave his children on their own.

Sibanda gave the juvenile money after his wife’s return from South Africa on September 23.

The court heard that the minor reported the rape to her sister, leading to Sibanda’s arrest.