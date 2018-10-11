Man shot dead over parking space

A 40-YEAR-OLD man died after being shot during a scuffle over parking space in Harare yesterday, police said.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said five men have since been arrested.

“Police would like to confirm the death of a 40-year-old man following a shooting incident that occurred at the corner of Angwa Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue near QV Pharmacy, in the morning,” he said in a statement.

“Circumstances are that a 24-year-old man parked a Subaru car at the corner of Angwa Street and Kwame Nkrumah and left his two sisters in the car while carrying out business in the central business district.”

“Unknown men then approached the car and demanded that it be moved.

“Five men approached the sisters, who were seated in the car and demanded that it be moved from where it was parked. A dispute arose and the two sisters called the owner of the vehicle to come back.

“When the owner of the vehicle came back, a scuffle ensued, resulting in the owner of the Subaru vehicle drawing out a pistol. He then fired a shot, which resulted in the death of the 40-year-old man,” Nyathi said.

Harare City Council has two companies that collect parking fees in the capital, but touts routinely take charge of some areas, charging motorists to watch over their cars.

“The mob that had gathered became violent and set on fire the Subaru vehicle. Police quickly moved in and managed to arrest the 24-year-old man and four other men who had incited the violence,” Nyathi said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to warn the public to desist from interfering with movement of traffic and allocation of parking space for motor vehicles in the central business districts.

“The law will certainly take its course on people who engage in activities bent on hindering the maintenance of law and order.”