Mai Titi pins hopes on Magaya

COMEDIENNE Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata , who publicly disclosed her HIV status early this year, has vowed to be the first to buy the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya’s HIV “cure”, which has torched a storm with stakeholders in the medical and pharmaceutical industry questioning the veracity of the claims.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mai Titi said she was prepared to dispose of her entire property to purchase the herbal medicine, Aguma, which was said to be going for a cool $1 000.

The comedienne told NewsDay Life & Style that if the drug fails to work on her, she would speak out, but if it produces results, she would join forces with Magaya to market it.

“Let me try. If it means paying, let me pay. I am a public figure, [so] if it’s a lie, I will go back to the public and reveal the truth. If it’s really true, I will prove to the world that it heals. Using someone like me is actually good for his marketing because I am in the public eye,” she said.

“All I want is healing. I am willing to give it a try and I don’t think he can lie to an extent of openly making such an announcement.”

She said she was forging ahead with her decision despite the public outcry against the manner in which Magaya wants to market the “cure”, insisting she is the one who needs healing and the only one who understands the pain she is going through.

Magaya, who said it took him and his partners two years to find the organic cure, indicated he had no problem with the drug undergoing the relevant tests to prove its efficacy.

He said if anyone takes the medication, made from the Aguma plant, their CD4 count would go up by 200% within two weeks — a claim dismissed by medical experts as untrue — and then suppresses the virus before it eventually dies.

Although herbal medicine has been embraced as an alternative to conventional medicine, those who have drawn out daggers against Magaya have accused him of jumping the gun as his medicine should have first been tested and approved by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe.