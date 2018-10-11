Mai Mwamuka on Highly Lifted Up tour

BULAWAYO-BASED award-winning gospel musician Margaret Mwamuka — popularly known in gospel circles as Mai Mwamuka — has embarked on a tour dubbed Highly Lifted Up Gala, starting off in Mutare on Friday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The tour, which will also cover Masvingo, Gweru, Victoria Fall and Bulawayo, comes after the gospel artiste launched her debut album, Highly Lifted Up, which won an award at the Bulawayo Arts Awards this year. Mai Mwamuka told NewsDay Life & Style that the shows were meant to create a platform for God to touch people through music.

“These galas are happening in five cities. When we praise God, he comes down among us and his presence can do many things in our lives such as healing, refreshing and salvation besides unifying the body of Christ. We expect God to impact our lives in these ways and more in these worship galas,” she said. All the shows will be held free of charge and the musician said she will travel with her team and some of her top fans.