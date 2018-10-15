Madziyire’s dream gets ‘life assurance’

ZIMPRAISE founder Joseph Madziyire will have November 3, 2018 as a day to remember as he is set to finally fulfil his long-cherished dream of hosting a free gospel festival in the country.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Madziyire has secured partnership with life assurance company First Mutual Life and CAPS Pharmaceuticals to fufill his dream, as he will be hosting this year’s edition of the Zimpraise International Gospel and Music Festival for free on November 3 at Harare Gardens.

Madziyire told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they are expecting guest musicians from within the country and across Africa.

“It has always been my dream to have Zimpraise Festival, an annual event that many Christians and gospel music lovers look forward to, become a free event, allowing access to everyone. Unfortunately, in the past years, we had not gained enough partnerships to be able to do that,” he said.

“Over the years, God has allowed us to have people and corporates who understand the Zimpraise vision and support us so we have partnered with them and given them the platform to market their products and services in exchange for sponsorship towards the event.”

The Zimpraise International Gospel and Music Festival has become one of its own kind on the local arts calendar, bringing together people from all walks of life, with the organisers also having stood strong to sustain the event.

Last year’s edition of the festival was graced by influential United States preacher and senior pastor of the Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, Thomas Dexter Jakes — popularly known as TD Jakes — alongside Bishop John Francis United Kingdom.

It is during the annual gospel festival that the choir always records its annual live DVD release.

“At this year’s festival, we will be launching our unique project Hymns Night 3, which has become a favourite to those who love old school hymns and the sound,” he said.

From world tours to local stages featuring big celebrities, the trendsetting Zimpraise has stood the test of time and arguably remains the most renowned gospel brand to ever emerge out of Zimbabwe and represents the nation on the international stage.