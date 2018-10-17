Machete murder suspect denied bail

A 43-YEAR-OLD man accused of killing another man at the Kwekwe commuter omnibus rank on September 26 alongside six others who are still at large, has been denied bail by a local magistrate.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Jefta Matambo (43) of Mutsanyamate village under Chief Sayi in Gokwe South was remanded in custody to October 29 when he appeared before magistrate Storey Rushambwa facing a charge of murder.

“I ask the accused person to apply for bail at the High Court as this lower court has not acceded to his request to be tried from outside custody,” the magistrate

said.

Prosecutor Vincent Chimwenje told the court that on September 26 at around 4.30pm, Matambo had a misunderstanding with the now-deceased Comment Moyo in a toilet at the terminus.

Matambo called in his six colleagues who were drinking beer at a nearby bar and allegedly attacked Moyo with knives and machetes.

The court heard that Moyo’s relatives tried to rescue him, but were overpowered.

He was allegedly stabbed twice on the back and several times on his hands.

Moyo died at the scene due to the injuries.

Police detectives raided Manyumwa Mine the following day and picked some people who provided information, leading to the arrest of Matambo.