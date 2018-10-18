‘Loud Africa talent search still on’

AFRICAN Fire Media yesterday allayed fears that the Loud Africa Music Talent Show, tentatively scheduled for next month, would not go ahead following speculation that some of their sponsors had pulled out.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

African Fire Media spokesperson Lyndon Kapuya, however, told NewsDay Life & Style that the show — to be held in partnership with Pabloz Productions, — would go ahead as planned and they were set to announce the date for the final next week.

“Loud Africa will be continuing with a date for the next rounds to be announced shortly. Watch ZBCTV in the next week for the official signing and dates announcement. We have been in communication with a number of contestants and have advised them accordingly,” he said.

Kapuya dismissed claims by some aggrieved contestants, who had paid $15 audition fees, that they had gone mute on the competition.

“After we qualified for the next round, we are now in the dark as we don’t know whether the finals will be on this year, as we are yet to get the proper feedback,” said a contestant, adding that the organisers had gone quiet. But the talent search organisers said their social media platforms always had updates.

“We are always available to chat through our social media pages and official numbers should any clarification be required,” he said.

He, however, could not confirm whether the prize money was still pegged at $30 000.

The competition was launched in June, with auditions so far held in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo.

Some insiders had earlier told NewsDay Life & Style that some potential sponsors, who had promised to bankroll the competition, had pulled out after they failed to agree terms with African Fire Media.

The ultimate winner, who will be chosen through public vote, will also have to impress the judges, including radio and television personality Hazvinei “DJ Chilli” Sakarombe, singer Prayersoul (pictured), AfricanFire Media co-founder Martin Boka and singer-songwriter Victor Stot.

Loud Africa are expected to offer the winners of this competition $30 000 worth of prizes that include a monetary prize, a recording contract, and two videos with an acclaimed video maker.