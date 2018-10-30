Lakers qualify for African Club Champs

ZIMBABWE’s women basketball club, Lakers, will represent the country in the African Club Championships in Mozambique from November 15 to 24.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Lakers finished runners-up in the just ended Zone 6 Basketball Club Championships held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which qualified them for the continental showcase.

The Bulawayo-based club will be travelling to Mozambique despite being routed 122-30 in the final by Angola’s Interclube, who will also be featuring in the African Club Championships.

The final was played on Saturday.

They are the only two clubs in the women’s category of the Zone 6 clubs that are through to the continental showcase.

The tournament, which started on October 21 and ended on Sunday, attracted a sizeable number of basketball enthusiasts, but it was dominated by Angolan teams.

Primeiro de Agosto beat their Angolan counterparts Petro de Luanda 90-77 in the men’s finals on Sunday, and the two will also take part in the Afro League on dates yet to be announced.

The games’ local organising committee chairperson, Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, said the games started off slowly, but paid tribute to Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube who facilitated for easy access to fuel, as in the end, the games were played on time.

“The games went on well and they were played on time, thanks to the intervention of provincial minister who made access to fuel easy. Lakers are the women’s team from Zimbabwe that will make it to Mozambique, together with Interclube of Angola as they were the top two in the women’s section. Agosto and Petro are through in the men’s category,” Ndlovu said.

In the men’s third place play-off, Ferroviário de Beira beat their countrymen Ferroviário de Maputo 78-69.

Harare City Hornets narrowly lost 65-64 to Brave Hearts of Malawi to finish sixth in the men’s section, while the Foxes of Harare and Malawi’s Central Knights’ match could not be played due to injuries.

In the ladies’ section, Zimbabwe’s Vixens lost 78-39 to Malawi’s Brave Hearts in the third place play-off.