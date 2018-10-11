Karuru bullish

WARRIORS forward Ovidy Karuru is excited to be back in the team and has vowed to deliver a positive result in a back to back Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifying showdown with Democratic Republic of Congo.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The two nations clash in Kinshasa on Saturday evening before the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium three days later.

Having missed the Warriors previous qualifier away to Congo Brazzaville due to an injury, the AmaZulu midfielder is expected to start against the star-studded DRC side.

Speaking before the team’s departure for Kinshasa on Tuesday, Karuru said he knew how critical it was for Zimbabwe to get a positive result in their bid return to Africa’s premier football tournament.

“We all know the importance of the game and we are focused. We know what we need is a positive result. It’s important to get a positive result so that when we come back home we will use home advantage to finish off the contest. We want to try and qualify as early as possible. We want to avoid going right to the end,” Karuru said.

DRC is a formidable side, and boast of stars such as Cedric Bakambu, Arthur Masuaku and Yannick Bolasie, but Karuru remains optimistic.

“We need a positive result away because it will give us confidence going into the second leg. So we are going to try to be cautious, defending and attacking as a team. It will be difficult away, but we will try to bring a good result for the country,” he said.

Karuru joins Marvellous Nakamba in returning to the squad with the Belgium-based star also having recovered from an injury.

But Costa Nhamoinesu, Nyasha Mushekwi and Tino Kadewere remain on the side lines for the Warriors due to injuries.

“Of course we will miss some of the players due to injuries, but you know we have quite a number of good players who can fill in the gap. Injuries are part of the game, we have players who can come in and do the job. I am happy to be part of this group. We have got a great group of quality players and I am happy to be working with them. I am confident we will qualify for the finals,” Karuru said.

Zimbabwe lead the group with four points, same as DRC, who are in second position because of an inferior goal difference after two rounds.

The group also has Liberia and Congo Brazzaville who have a point each, and who also clash in back-to-back matches during the international break.