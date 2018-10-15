Justice catches up with rapist

A MAN who, in 2014, raped an 11-year-old girl was recently hauled before the courts to answer to two counts of rape and unlawful entry charges after four years on the run.

BY TINASHE MUNGAZI

Fightwell Zulu (23) of Chenge Village in Jambezi under Chief Shana has been on the run after he allegedly raped the minor who cannot be named. He struck again later the same night after he broke into her bedroom and raped her for the second time.

Zulu appeared before Hwange regional magistrate, Collet Ncube facing two counts of rape and unlawful entry and was remanded in custody to November 11 for continuation of trial.

Zulu, through his lawyer Jabulo Ndlovu of Ndove, Museta Legal Practitioners, denied the charges, arguing that complainant was his girlfriend and had consented to the sexual intercourse.

The court heard that on January 2, 2014 at around 3pm, complainant was sent by her grandmother to the field to fetch some okra. On her way back, she saw Zulu hiding in the bush, and tried to run away. He gave chase and caught up with her before dragging her into a dry stream and raping her once.

She reported the matter to her grandmother. At around 3am, Zulu slipped into the complainant’s bedroom hut through an open window and raped her again. He threatened to kill her if she disclosed the ordeal to anyone and left.

The complainant reported the matter to her grandmother who escorted her to the police where a report was filed. After catching wind that he was wanted by the police, Zulu went on the run until his arrest this year.

Charlene Gorerino appeared for the State.