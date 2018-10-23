Jaure spoilt for Platinum or Diamonds

THREE of the country’s well-resourced clubs in FC Platinum, Harare City and promoted Manica Diamonds, are all eyeing the services of clubless defender Patson Jaure, and this could trigger a fierce bidding war among the trio for the former Ngezi Platinum Stars defender.

BY HENRY MHARA

Jaure has been a free agent since August when he opted out of his contract with Zambian club Buildcon due to frustration over lack of game time.

Together with Devon Chafa and Nqobizitha Masuku, the three terminated their contracts just eight months after joining the wealthy Zambian club.

While Chafa has since joined FC Platinum, Jaure and Masuku are yet to decide on their future.

But sources yesterday told NewsDaySport that three of the country’s financially stable teams have shown genuine interest in the former Dynamos defender, and a potential bidding war is in the offing.

FC Platinum yesterday admitted they had Jaure in their plans, but cooled off their interest after learning that rich Tanzanian club Simba, had also entered the fray.

Asked if they were looking to sign Jaure, FC Platinum media officer Chido Chizondo said: “Yes, but we heard he is going to Simba. I think he is waiting for their transfer window to open.”

The Zvishavane side are looking to bolster their squad for the Caf Champions League which starts in December.

They have drawn an ambitious list of targets for the continental premier club competition, and it includes names such as Liberty Chakoroma of Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chicken Inn’s veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu, Triangle’s Lameck Nhamo, John Zhuwawu of Caps as well as Dynamos defender Peace Makaha.

Manica Diamonds strolled into the Premier League from the Eastern Region Division One after flexing their financial muscle to recruit quality players.

But their coach Luke Masomere knows his team will need to bolster more if they are to compete with the big boys in the top flight.

They have identified Jaure as one of the key players in their future plans.

“I would not agree or deny (we are targeting Jaure), but what I can say is that we are pursuing a number of good players to beef up the squad,” Masomere said.

“We can’t share the names of the players that we are negotiating with because most of them are still contracted to their clubs. Even the so-called free agents, still have contracts with clubs, so we can only start formal negotiations at the end of the year. We want players who will assist us not only to avoid relegation, but to do well in the league.”

The club was scheduled to hold a meeting yesterday to draw up their plans for the upcoming season, with player acquisitions top of the agenda.