Jah Prayzah in double launch

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah is set for another double launch for his forthcoming album Chitubu — the ninth in his discography, which is set to be launched on November 2 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) and in Bulawayo the following day.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The road trip, which was part of the highlight during the launch of Kutonga Kwaro last year and made up of a huge convoy, has, however, been suspended.

“Preparations of the launch are going well according to script. Just like what we did last year, we will again have a double launch in Harare on November 2 at HICC and then in the second capital Bulawayo the following day November 3. However, this time, we are not able to take fans on a road trip as we did with Kutonga Kwaro,” Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

Mushapaidze said the strategy was not a profit-making initiative, but a way of “creating that platform for music fans to be able to attend the launch”, so tickets will be available at low prices.

He said the new 12-track offering, produced mainly by DJ Tamuka, also features Tanzanian and Kenyan producers.

Mushapaidze said the album would be accompanied by at least a video of the track Dzamutsana, a love song that speaks of a man stalking a girl in a traditional set-up.

He said in partnership with their distributor, Universal Music, they would ensure all the songs would be available on digital platforms.

Chitubu, Mushapaidze said, has numerous traditional songs as requested by the fans, but will also carry a pinch of the new trends for their international fans.

On this album, Jah Prayzah collaborated with Kenyan outfit Sauti Sol and Tanzanian musician Rayvanny from Wasafi Music.