Jacaranda fiesta a magical show

THOUSANDS of music fans who attended the Jacaranda Music Festival at Hellenic Sports Club in Harare on Saturday were treated to world class music by African legends — Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and Mokoomba — and a coterie of other rising music stars.

South Africa’s pop legend Chaka Chaka urged Zimbabweans to unite and shape their own destiny despite politicians’ excesses.

“Our Zimbabwe, we have to shape it and do the way we want.

Let us shape the Africa we want. You know what?

Politicians mess up sometimes, but we have to appreciate each other,” she said.

In the midst of her performance, Chaka Chaka urged young women to shun “blessers” — the modern version of “sugar daddies”.

“To every girl there, I want to say you are the jewel of Africa, you don’t need anyone to bless you,” she said.

The festival was a success as thousands temporarily set aside the country’s economic problems to wallow in music.

Chaka Chaka defied her age of 53 years as she took fans down memory lane with her yesteryear hits during her top notch performance that charmed mainly the mature audience.

She was joined on stage by Berita Khumalo for their Jewel of Africa, a duet that further delighted merrymakers.

Performing before the Mzansi stars and the local grandee of music, Tuku, Afro-fusion band Mokoomba justified their international high profile with a dream performance made for the archives.

As the globe-trotting Mokoomba bowed to salute the multi-racial fans, signalling the end of their set, revellers suddenly combined their voices for the famous song, One More as they requested the band for another tune.

The band interacted well with the fans who also reciprocated by singing along while some showcased their dancing prowess.

Tuku, who took to the stage after Chaka Chaka and gave a dazzling performance, wowed fans before leaving the stage for South Africa’s top house band, Mi Casa.

“So we are here sharing the stage with Bro Tuku and Mama Yvonne, yes we have made it,” a member of the band saluted Tuku and Chaka Chaka.

Festival director Walter Wanyanya told NewsDay Life & Style that he was grateful for the opportunity to organise a “dream” festival.

He acknowledged all stakeholders who made the dream come true and promised a bigger show next year.