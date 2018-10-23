Iyasa, Ansicht premier new production

IYASA, in conjunction with Theatre Ansicht and Next Liberty from Austria, recently premiered their new production — Radio Freedom — which embraces music, theatre and dance.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The production was premiered on Friday last week at Next Liberty Theatre in Graz, Austria and it will run till November 17 and will be staged again in April next year.

Iyasa founder, Nkululeko Dube, said Radio Freedom is a multimedia theatre piece featuring eight Iyasa artistes on stage.

“It’s a theatre piece for young audiences and adults and really simplifies for them why music and dance are so important in fighting for rights and freedom in our society. It even details important history like the birth of Toyi-toyi, which was always believed to be in South African yet they learnt it from Zimbabwean liberation fighters and adopted it,” he said.

Nkala said the production brings together two worlds and explores history in critical ways and how important it was to embrace one another regardless of race and origin.

“It also explores the role of radio in our community following a small survey in Zimbabwe we did on Skyz Metro FM and its importance to the people of Bulawayo,” he said.

“This has been work in progress and planning for over two years between the mentioned partners and was basically about conscientising people to raise their voices through other media rather than violence.”

Dube said their wish is to showcase their international work to the local audiences.

“In February, we will start working on a new piece with Theatre Ansicht entitled Matilda. We are in the planning phase,” he said.

The piece was directed by Flo Staffelmayr, choreographed by Christina Rauchbauer with sound, graphics, costumes and music done by Julia Meinx, Jacob Hutter, Devi Saha and Nkala, respectively.