Indosakusa ready for SA adventure

CELEBRATED Isichatamiya gospel group Indosakusa the Morning Star says it is ready for its 10th album launch titled Indosakusa tomorrow in Hillbrow, South Africa.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The album launch comes after the group dazzled fans during the first launch they held at The Bulawayo Theatre last month, which led the group’s album being sold out on the day.

Oscar Siziba of Indosakusa told NewsDay Life & Style that they are ready to launch the album tomorrow and fans should expect an energetic performance.

“We left Zimbabwe last week to prepare for the big day. We went earlier also as we wanted to do some interviews on various radio stations and some other mini shows,” he said.

“l am certainly believing that we will have a bumper crowd, because we have been getting calls from different parts of South Africa such as KwaZulu-Natal, Polokwane, Cape Town, Joburg, even back home asking if the tickets are sold out, as they want to attend the show,” he said.

He said the group has more fans in South Africa and each time they have a show, the welcome and number of people attending the show was pleasing.

“The other thing is that our manager is based in SA and is well connected to the country’s arts sector. This has also made our work easier in terms of selling our products to the people there. We just lined up interviews this week and it was wonderful,” he said.

Indosakusa has performed several times in South Africa and has also featured at Harare International Festival of the Arts, Intwasa and Ibumbe.

In 2013, they collaborated with five-time Grammy award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo on the album Amaqhinga Aphelile, recorded at United Rhythm Studio.