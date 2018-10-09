I make more money with music than medical practice: Dr Tumi

THE singing doctor, as Dr Tumi is affectionately known, said he makes more money with music than with his professional medical practice.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The Wafika hit-maker made the remarks in an interview with NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of his performance at the recent Gwanda International Gospel festival.

“I am a very busy musician. As much as medicine is my profession and is something I studied at college, I can tell you that I make more money with music as compared to my medical business,” he said.

“What I make in two shows is more than what I make for the whole month with my medical practice. Music is my life, and I am proud of both the careers I do; they both serve the people and God at the same time.”

He revealed that he is booked in advance, with his bookings stretching for a year.

“I am booked for the whole year, like now I am booked till next September. I dedicate September for recording, that’s when we record our music and after that it will be work on stage,” he said.

Dr Tumi hailed organisers of the festival and the people of Gwanda for coming up with a great concept.

“This is good for Zimbabwe and for a small town like Gwanda. It was a good festival, I really enjoyed the reception from the organisers and the fans in Gwanda. I would really want to come back,” he said.

Born Tumishang Makweya in a small township called Seshego in Limpopo, Dr Tumi started music in 2007 with a group called Intense, before going solo.

He studied medicine in Ga-Rankuwa at Medunsa in South Africa and owns a private surgery.

The gospel festival which was held in the mining town of Gwanda from Friday to Sunday, under the theme The walls of Jericho did Fall, also featured Deborah Fraser, Mathias Mhere, Takesure Zamar, Indosakusa, The Morning Star, ZCC Mbungo Stars, Vocal Ex and many more acts.