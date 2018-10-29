I have found HIV cure: Magaya

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya yesterday claimed he had found a cure for HIV and Aids as well as cancer-related illnesses.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE/EVERSON MUSHAVA

Magaya said it took him two years to find the organic cure, adding he did the research with his Indian counterparts.

The charismatic preacher told congregants during a Sunday service yesterday that the cure was made from herbs found in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

“I have been praying for it, and I have been concentrating on it, but I want to assure you, the world may deny it, but they will eventually agree, because you cannot fight with facts and win. Facts are facts,” Magaya said, sending his congregants wild with excitement.

“I have seen the hand of the Lord healing his people. I have seen testimonies and I have prayed for people. But while praying, I asked God to lead me to something that can help many. He showed me a tree, he showed me my counterparts in India. We have tested it and found out that it works. I can stand in front of you as a man of God and say I have found a cure for Aids.”

Asked by a journalist from Zambia’s Daily Mail if he had tested the cure on anyone, Magaya said the cure had been tested on people living with HIV and “these people have gone negative”.

He said if a person takes the medication, made from an Aguma plant, within 14 days, his CD4 count will have gone up by 200%, suppressing the virus before it eventually disappears.

“Yes, you have heard me correctly, we have found the cure,” he said emphatically.

Zimbabwe has over 1,4 million people living with HIV and Aids, and 1,2 million are on life-prolonging anti-retroviral drugs, with scientists still looking at modalities for HIV cure and no breakthrough has been made.

Magaya’s statement could make him run into trouble with authorities and organisations working with people living with HIV, who have for long accused faith healers of encouraging people to dump medication on false claims that they had been miraculously healed.

Health researchers have been working on the cure for HIV, but the challenge has been the ability by the virus to adapt to the medical condition and develop resistance.

At the 2018 International Aids Conferences in Amsterdam, Netherlands, researchers told delegates that no cure had been found so far and urged people living with HIV to continue taking anti-retroviral drugs as they suppress the viral load and in most cases, to undetectable levels.

But National Aids Council chief executive officer Tapuwa Magure said Magaya should first subject his herb to clinical trial before going public, which includes using the drug on animals before taking it on human beings.

“I have just heard the prophet’s assertions. Every clinical trial or experiment on human beings has to undergo rigorous tests before it is approved by the medical research council of a country, including Zimbabwe. The studies must be ethical, not exploiting the subjects and not subjecting them to poisons,” Magure said.

“I am not aware of any such clinical trial having being approved in Zimbabwe and also of any such study having gone on here. The prophet must really provide all this data to prove that a scientific trial has really taken place and show the results,” the NAC boss said adding that “so far, there is no cure for HIV”.