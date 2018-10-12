Highlanders get their Prince

AS expected, Prince Dube has chosen Highlanders over FC Platinum after the striker signed a two-year deal with the Bulawayo giants and in the process foregoing a chance to play in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) champions league.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The striker has been training with Highlanders since he was released by South African side SuperSport, but FC Platinum had looked to hijack the talented 21-year-old.

The defending league champions, who are on pole position to successfully defend the title, publicly stated their desire to sign Dube, who they want to be part of their squad for the Caf Champions league next year.

However, Bosso has moved quickly to capture the player, who can only be eligible to play for the club next season.

He was unveiled by the club’s technical manager Madinda Ndlovu yesterday, together with former Bantu Rovers star Bukhosi Sibanda, who signed a one-year contract.

“Prince (Dube) has become a member of Highlanders Football Club with effect from today. I hereby present the two boys to strengthen the team for next season,” Ndlovu said.

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was ecstatic about the two acquisitions.

“Hopefully, this is the first of the few surprises that will be happening. We won’t sit on our laurels. We keep on trying to get better. Prince Dube has signed for a period of two years. Hopefully we will be able to extend past that,” Dube said.

On Sibanda who is also returning from an unsuccessful stint in South Africa, Dube said: “He is a player who belongs to Bantu Academy and has been out of the country. He was supposed to be transitioning to Europe and we have agreed with Bantu to an arrangement. If he moves next year it’s a win-win for both clubs and the player. So he is with us for a year and if it goes beyond that Highlanders has contractually the first right to contract the player.”

Dube left Highlanders in mid-season last year having scored six goals and had attracted the attention of Warriors coaches, and was part of the Zimbabwe team that lifted the Cosafa Cup last year.

Sibanda scored 10 goals for Bantu Rovers before joining Ubuntu Cape Town also in July last year.