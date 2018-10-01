Herentals move into safe zone

HERENTALS . . . . . (0) 2

MUTARE CITY . . . .(1) 1

Herentals could have secured their stay in the Premiership after they came from behind to snatch victory against relegation strugglers Mutare City at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The Students now have 41 points, which should be enough for them to play in the top-flight next season.

Last year, 40 points proved the magic number, with teams that surpassed that mark surviving relegation.

They had to work hard for this important victory though after they found themselves a goal down from an Evans Chikwaikwai effort five minutes into the match, who had capitalised from sloppy defending by Blessing Maunganidze.

But they rallied back, and after Tino Benza had spurned a hotly disputed penalty on 53rd minute, they eventually found the breakthrough when Maunganidze atoned for his earlier mistake with a header.

Carlos Mavhurume secured the points two minutes later, connecting home from a clever flick on by Edgar Mungu following a corner kick.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was delighted with the points.

“The entire first half, we were not ourselves and we changed our game plan. I am happy, in second half we came back a changed team,” he said.

Mutare City coach Ndega Matsika, whose side are third from bottom and a sure bet for relegation at the end of the season, bemoaned his team’s lack of concentration.

“I think we gave Herentals a win, we gave them room to come back in the game because there was lack of concentration from my back four,” he said.

“Definitely, we are now in danger of being relegated. We now have to win all our remaining matches to stand a chance of survival.”

Teams

Herentals: S Gondo, A Majarira, C Mavhurume, E Feremba (B Majarira, 63’, E Mhungu, 73), W Chimbetu, G Chinobva, I Benza, B Maunganidze, R Hachiro, P Chota, B Majarira (T Benza, 49’)

Mutare City: A Chiname, M Moyo, L Mangaira, K Bingala, C Muzawazi, H Zvakavapano (T Viali, 86′), J Chitavira, D Mangesi ( B Mushunje, 80’), E Chikwaichikwai, B Chinhoyi, G Jimu

