Harare extends 50% discount window

Harare City Council has provisionally extended its 50% discount to ratepayers and customers to October 31 after an outcry by residents who wanted to make use of their month-end salaries in settling their debts.

BY Tafadzwa Mutacha

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said the extension was meant to cushion ratepayers against the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

“We have provisionally extended the 50% discount for ratepayers to October 31, 2018. This comes as there was a request by residents who wanted to make use of their October salaries and as a people-centred council, we heeded the call,” Chideme said.

The 90-day window within which ratepayers who settle their debts in full will enjoy the 50% discount started in July and was supposed to end last Tuesday, before being extended to end of the month.