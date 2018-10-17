Great Kali heads for Malawi

KALISTO Pasuwa is reportedly on the verge of joining Malawi Premier League giants, Nyasa Big Bullets, almost two years after taking a sabbatical from coaching.

BY HENRY MHARA

Reports from Lilongwe yesterday suggested that Pasuwa, the four-time league title winner as Dynamos coach from 2011 to 2014, agreed terms with the club to replace Rodgers Yasin, who was sacked last week over poor results.

Nyasa Times newspaper yesterday quoted Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya confirming that they had short-listed Pasuwa for the job.

Haiya said they were also looking at current Warriors assistant Rahman Gumbo as an alternative in the event they fail to get their first choice.

Pasuwa’s handler Gibson Mahachi yesterday confirmed they had been sounded by the club, and negotiations were underway. He, however, refuted claims that they were close to a deal.

“They have shown interest, but nothing has been agreed on. They want him for just three months, to finish the season so we are still discussing the modalities,” Mahachi said.

The former Warriors gaffer has been linked with a move to local side Ngezi Platinum and the rumour mill went into overdrive in the past few weeks after the title-chasing club fired coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Pasuwa has also been linked with a return to Dynamos, who are currently operating under a caretaker coach.

Mahachi said there were a number of teams that were showing interest.

“There are a few offers around, within the country and outside; four or five of them,” he said.

The highly-rated coach hasn’t had a coaching job since guiding the Warriors to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon over a year ago.

He resigned from the country’s top job on return from the Afcon finals, citing a breakdown of relations with his bosses at Zifa.

Since then, he has been linked with local and foreign clubs, including South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, but nothing materialised.

Early this year, Pasuwa was also linked with the Malawi senior football team’s coaching job.