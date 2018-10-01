Gospel songbird hails clean-up campaign

GOSPEL diva Agatha Murudzwa-Ndembera has hailed government and the Harare City Council for the current clean-up campaign, which has seen CD pirates being driven out of the streets in a move she said will go a long way in ensuring artistes enjoyed the fruits of their hard work.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of her 10th album, The Living Word, in Harare on Friday night, the artiste said the blitz would significantly minimise the scourge of piracy.

“I am so happy that we have released the album at a time like this, when piracy is now decreasing because it was painful to make something for 12 months which will be sold the next day for a dollar,” she said.

“Our streets are now clean, with the new dispensation chasing away pirates. My prayer is that it continues that way so that our music gains value and gets to sell in shops and help us make money so that we live better lives as artistes.”

Murudzwa-Ndembera said she was happy the album was finally out after 12 months of hard work.

She said the album was inspired by her realisation that she was born to preach through music.

The launch, which also marked her 15th anniversary celebrations in the music ministry, was attended by Joey Bimha’s wife, Charity, preacher Tapiwa Freddy — who bought a copy of the CD for $5 000 — and top gospel couple Charles and Olivia Charamba.

Murudzwa, who says she was inspired by Oliver Mtukudzi, rose to fame with her hit song Press On in 2002, off an album of the same title, which was followed by other offerings namely Fambai Neni, Ndimi Mwari, Ngatitye Mwari, Hupenyu Hwangu, Mwari Anotiona, No Pain No Gain, Grace Period and Breakthrough.

The Mutare-bred artiste churned out some of her latest hits with an energetic performance.

Produced by Gibson Makumbe, the album was selling at $5, but Gift and Janet Chiropa offered $300 while several fans got their copies for $100.