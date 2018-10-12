Fungisai drops club version of song

GOSPEL artiste Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave appears to have mastered the art of attracting new audiences while retaining her old fans through being innovative with her music.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

She is set to release two videos for her latest single, Kumusoro — one version will be for family viewing use and the other, a club edition.

Zvakavapano-Mashavave may have adopted this move from Zimdancehall after her flirtation with the genre in her duets with the likes of Killer T. Zimdancehall chanters often drop a “vulgar” version targeted at the club circuit with a “cleaner” version of the same song targeted for family listening.

But the gospel songbird told NewsDay Life & Style that in her case, the club version simply demonstrates how Christian youths can still have fun without being immoral.

“The club version specifically targets the young adults with an interest to tackle the moral decadence issues troubling this group in our society today,” she said.

“They too deserve some fun and it is possible to do so without sinning.”

Fungisai said in the video story line she focuses on discouraging drug abuse and gives an “inspiring sermon” encouraging people to trust in God during trying times.

“The song has two videos, a club version and a family version. One features children from the community and the other features members of the ‘Churchpersons Club’, a youth club made up of Fungisai’s fans.”

Directed by Moses Matanda and edited by Blessing Mangwiro, the videos will drop today while the song will be available on iTunes stores including Google play and Spotify.