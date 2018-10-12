Freshlyground at the Jam Tree

SOUTH African Afro-fusion band, Freshlyground, appears to have hit a new purple patch in the country after having been earlier barred from Zimbabwe after a controversial music video, Chicken for Change, which was perceived to mock former President Robert Mugabe, denouncing his refusal to surrender power.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

After putting a sterling performance on the closing night of this year’s edition of the Harare International Festival of the Arts, the South African band will tomorrow perform at the Twelve concert at Jam Tree Mount Pleasant, Harare as part of Twelve — Music Every Month, a series that will see the venue hosting a different artist every month of the year.

According to the concert organisers, Freshlyground will share the stage with local acts Blessing Chimanga, So Kindly, and Rob Macson.

The concert will start at 7pm with Freshlyground scheduled to go on the stage at 9pm.

Tickets for the concert are available at the Jam Tree selling for $15 pre-sales, $17,50 online at www.twelve.co.zw and $20 on the night of the show.

Freshlyground blends the infectious kwela style and musical traditions from Zimbabwe and Mozambique with elements of pop, jazz, blues and indie rock.

The group is famed for their song, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) with Colombian singer Shakira, which received worldwide recognition during the 2010 soccer World Cup.

Among the albums under their sleeves are, Jika Jika (2003), Nomvula (2004-2006), Ma’Cheri (2007), Radio Africa (2010) and The Legend (2013).