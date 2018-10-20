First Lady for AMH high tea

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour at the Alpha Media Holdings’ (AMH) fundraising High Tea in honour of those affected by breast cancer set for October 26 as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness month at Vanilla Moon in Mount Pleasant, Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AMH chief marketing officer Thandi Ngwenya said individuals who want to attend the event — which is also set to celebrate cancer survivors — have to fork out $50 per person, while a table of 10 is going for $500.

She said guests would also have an opportunity to be tested for breast cancer at the event.

“Alpha Media Holdings has strong links with the community and takes a thought leadership role in informing and educating the market in order to increase awareness and reduce the stigma associated with breast cancer,” she said.

“We are inviting our clients from various sectors of the economy, our readers from all our publications to spend a fabulous entertaining and informative afternoon with us. The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe will provide a speaker to demonstrate how ladies can test for breast cancer, how we can get involved as individuals and how we can support those affected.”

First Lady Auxillia has committed herself to fighting cancer.

She launched her campaign to mobilise financial resources to fight cervical cancer in February this year through her Angel of Hope Organisation and the programme has so far benefited thousands of women countrywide.

AHM are the publishers of the NewsDay, NewsDay Weekender, the Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard newspapers.