Female heroes to be honoured

A UNITED Kingdom-based company, Corporate Minds, has launched Shero Awards to honour women making a significant difference in their communities, with the inaugural ceremony pencilled for next month at a local hotel.

BY BELINDAH MANDIZHA

The awards founder, Bianca Mari, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that Shero Awards were about celebrating the female heroes through embracing their talents and building confidence.

“It all started after hearing stories and feedback from several young women that I encountered, which brought out a passion not only to discover my calling as a life mentor and coach, but to also hear the hidden voices and see the power to succeed that lies on every woman,” she said.

Mari said in a world where business has always been viewed as a man’s domain, it was necessary to acknowledge women making strides in society by honouring their work and rewarding their successes.

She said the term “shero” meant heroine, and they will reward women who are going against odds and taking initiative to change their financial destinies in a financially-challenged Zimbabwe.

She said the organisation did not limit its acknowledgement to business women only, but to other initiatives such as charity, community and academics with this year’s event focusing on five categories that include Girl boss Apprentice, Girl boss Award, Charity and community Award Entrepreneur of the Year – Mamaprenuer Award – celebrating mothers in traditional businesses as well as leadership award.

Shero will also launch another programme, Dress for Empowerment, where the organisation will specialise in charity work and ploughing back to the community. The final list of the nominees will be announced in due course.

Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank chief executive officer Mandas Marikanda will be among the guests while Vicki Mlilo will host the event.