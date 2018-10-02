Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child’s fees

THE privately-owned Falcon College in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, is suing a parent for failing to pay fees amounting to over $14 700.

BY SILAS NKALA

The college filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court, citing the child’s parent as the defendant.

Southern Eye has withheld the name of the parent to protect the child in question, who is a minor.

“The plaintiff’s claim against you is for payment of $14 742,19 being monies overdue and outstanding for school fees and levies in respect of your child whom you enrolled at the plaintiff’s school. Interest on the sum of $14 742,19 at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum from August 23 to date of full payment,” the summons read in part.

“The period for the amount above is for the term beginning May 2018 and ending July 2018. The above amount is still owing and accruing interest at the prescribed rate. Despite demand the defendant has failed, neglected, denied or delayed to pay the said amount,” the college submitted.

The school said the parent abused court process by forcing it to approach the court and thereby putting the college out of pocket in a straight forward matter.

“The conduct warrants a punitive order of costs on the legal practitioner and client scale. Wherefore plaintiff prays for judgment against the defendant for payment of

$14 742,19 together with interest thereon at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum from August 23 2018 to date of full payment,” the college submitted.

The parent is yet to respond to the summons.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw