Faith has capacity to open floodgates of life

A story is told of a 45-year-old woman who lived in England: This woman was living a life that was conquered with problems, worry and despair. Because of that, she ended up having a negative attitude about her life.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

She even thought that she was useless. She thought she couldn’t do anything that could help in any way. In brief, she was now viewing her life as a lost, paralysed game.

Interestingly, she was also an artist. Not just an artist, but one who was popular. As a popular artist, she had lived a happy life.

Some of her works were published to some acclaim. Then one day, she became sick. She fell sick at 30 and a year later, became bedridden.

In no time, her health started deteriorating in a devastating manner. The sight was no longer good to watch. On the other hand, her family was now getting worried because of her state.

However, something good happened to the family. In 1822, a Swiss Evangelist Henri Cesar Mala visited a place called Brighton, in England. This is the same place where this woman lived.

Her father was part of those who attended the crusade. Upon hearing the word of God, the father was convinced that divine intervention was the only way out. The father then invited the evangelist so that he could have a little chat with his daughter at home.

Charlotte started to talk to the evangelist. As they were having their conversation, Charlotte realised that there was no way she could come to Christ. This was because she just knew nothing about salvation.

When the evangelist saw her state, he knew one thing could help. That was telling her to, “Come to him just as you are”.

Upon hearing these few simple inspiring words, the lady’s face brightened up. She was taken to another level of self-belief. Her self esteem rose up. She was now an inspired believer. Hope was now written all over her troubled face. With this new hope, she committed herself to Christ.

With her new hope in Christ, her emotional state also improved. Here was a “new” being, who was ready to move her feet more steps up the life’s ladder.

Good tidings

The day that she met this evangelist and gave her life to Christ, was a unique day for her. It really did something amazing in her troubled soul. She couldn’t forget this day. Every year, it is interesting to know that she started celebrating this day as her spiritual birthday. It was now an annual order for her as she then labeled it her spiritual birthday.

The fundraising

Later on, there was a fundraising that was organised. The goal of the fundraising was to raise funds for the building of a school. This bazaar was to include selling of handicrafts and baked confectionaries.

Charlotte’s sister in-law thought that something else could be sold, other than those mentioned above. Do you know what she thought of? She thought of selling a poem that was written by Charlotte. She took the poem and printed it without the knowledge of Charlotte.

Then she thought of having it included: The lnvalid Hymn’s Book.

Here is the poem:

Just as I am, without one plea.

But that thy blood was shed for me.

And that thou bidd’st me come to Thee.

O Lamb of God , I come! I come!

Just as I am and waiting not,

To rid my soul of one dark blot.

To thee, whose blood can cleanse each spot.

O Lamb of God, I come! I come!

Just as I am, Thou will receive,

Wilt thou welcome, pardon, cleanse.

Because Thy promise, I believe,

O Lamb of God, I come! I come!

That’s the part of the powerful song. Remember, though Charlotte did not contribute anything towards the building project, it was her hymn that raised more money than any other fund raising strategies combined.

Excited by the results, her brother decided to write a letter. The letter went like: “In the course of a long ministry, I hope I have been permitted to see some fruits of my labours: but I feel more has been done by a single hymn of my sister.”

Charlotte did not write that song alone. While she was suffering, in disturbing pain for over fifty one years, she wrote several books and over 150 hymns. Most of these hymns had one objective: that was to inspire the weary, to give hope to the hopeless and to light up the paths of those who are in the corridors of disappointment, and to give strength to those who are about to give up.

Remember, you are in that situation for a purpose. Problems don’t kill. Pain doesn’t paralyse. Not even trouble can traumatise you. When you are weak, then that’s when you must say, I am strong. For strength already resides in you. Nothing can take it away. It’s yours to use. It can be done. Be blessed.