Dynamos headed for homestretch

DYNAMOS’ fall from grace this season has been so rapid, if not embarrassing for the Harare giants, and it seems almost unbelievable that they were the same side that was battling FC Platinum for the league title just last season, pipped on the last day of the campaign by just two points.

BY HENRY MHARA/KENNETH NYANGANI

While FC Platinum continued with their good work, and continue to improve, Dynamos swerved off on a totally different direction.

The Zvishavane side are a point away from retaining the title. In contrast, DeMbare need to win at least one of their remaining three matches to survive relegation.

DeMbare have endured a difficult season under Lloyd Mutasa and Biggie Zuze, but everything has suddenly brightened up since Lloyd Chigowe took over.

The interim coach lost his first match in charge, a 2-0 away to FC Platinum, but he recovered well to post three wins on the bounce against Caps United, Black Rhinos and Herentals last week – in a revival mission spearheaded by rising star Valentine “V11” Kadonzvo.

So far, things could hardly have gone any better for Chigowe, although he concedes that their next fixture, a Chibuku Super Cup semifinal match against Triangle at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow, will give a real test of his team’s revival.

The lowveld team have been punching above their weight this season, and from finishing 25 points behind Dynamos last season, they are ahead of the Harare giants by 11 points this term.

“It’s satisfying that we have managed to collect three wins on the trot, but the biggest challenge is that we have another humdinger of a match on Sunday. I hope we will manage to recover well, and be able to be fresh for that match,” Chigowe said.

Triangle scrapped past an already relegated Mutare City on Wednesday in a league match, a game they never got out of the first gear. They didn’t need to. The Taurai Mangwiro-coached side are fourth on the league table, and are almost assured of finishing in that position, or better.

Chibuku Super Cup, thus, inherently becomes their top priority from hereon.

“Triangle are tough opponents and our suspicion is that they are reserving their best for the Sunday match because they are already safe, they are not fighting relegation (like us), so they can afford to play in first gear and we are forced all the time to play at the highest level. But we will give it our best shot because this is our only chance to gain some glory in 2018,” Chigowe opined.

When the unassuming Chigowe took over, his plan was to grind as many points as possible and ensure that the team is safe. Thereafter, he promised the fans “beautiful football”.

Asked after the 2-0 win over Herentals on Thursday – a result that almost assured DeMbare safety – if the team’s fans will start to witness the beautiful football, Chigowe responded: “The tricky part is that I had not realised we are playing Triangle (in the Chibuku semifinals), and then Triangle again in the league next. So probably, we will have to be more pragmatic, but probably, yes, we will bring in some beauty going forward.”

Having gone with a second string side in the 1-0 victory match against Mutare City, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro is expected to call back all his big guns for this one.

“We are promising a good match against Dynamos. This is going to be an interesting match, because we are also aiming to reach the final of this competition. We have a headache (for squad selection), because youngsters that played against Mutare City Rovers managed to put up a good performance,” Mangwiro said.