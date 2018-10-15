Dominican Convent clinches top prize

DOMINICAN Convent School scooped first prize at the Global Foundation Debate and Quiz ceremony held at Westgate on Friday night, while Sandringham High School and St Johns Emerald Hill School were first and second runners-up, respectively.

BY BELINDAH MANDIZHA

The fundraising cocktail was also attended by Tynwald School, Waddilove High School and Goromonzi High School, among others.

National Association of Non-Governmental Organisation chairperson Wadzanayi Vere, who was the guest of honour, told NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the event that she was happy a lot of girls who participated this year got rewarded.

“Tonight has been phenomenal. I am glad that several girls won awards as it is necessary to bring up the girl child from this age. We tend to look for women at the higher levels in terms of positions of leadership and we do not find them because we did not catch them young,” she said.

Global Foundation executive director Ntando Khumalo said the awards failed to attract many people this year in the wake of a cholera outbreak that killed nearly 50 people across the country, forcing government to impose a ban on public gatherings.

The awards, which are meant to appreciate hard work by students, were held in partnership with Higher Life Foundation, Speak Training Consultants and Ruzivo. The organisations work towards equipping young debaters with relevant skills for leadership roles in society.