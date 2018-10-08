DeMbare stay afloat

DYNAMOS . . . . . . (1) 1

HERENTALS . . . . (1) 1

Dynamos won 5-4 on penalties

SIMBARASHE Chinani proved his goalkeeping heroics with two classy penalty saves to help Dynamos overcome a stubborn Herentals and advance to the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The match having ended in a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time, after Dynamos had raced into the lead on 26 minutes through Quality Kangadzi before Blessing Majarira restored parity when he converted a penalty after Innocent Benza was brought down in the penalty box by Jimmy Tigere.

This was a Chibuku tournament match, but with Dynamos’ precarious situation in the league, one barely thinks about the trophy, but whether they show any potential to escape the relegation and this was one performance that gave hope.

When Emmanuel Mandiranga missed the first spot kick for Dynamos, it looked like the end of the road in this tournament.

But the Glamour Boys ensured they progressed to the last four of the tournament with Blessing Moyo, Kuda Kumwala, James Marufu, Pakamani Dube converting theirs while skipper Marshal Machazane scored the winner in sudden death penalty.

Herentals had scored their first four spot kicks through Blessing Majarira, William Kapumha, Richard Hachiro and Peter Chota but Edgar Mhungu failed to soak the pressure that comes with taking the decisive penalty as Chinani dived to his right to keep out the effort.

The spot kicks went into sudden death and when Machazane converted, Herentals had already been deflated and Archmore Majarira watched in disbelief when Chinani timed correctly to save the effort and send Dynamos into the last four of the premier knock-out tournament.

At the final whistle, Chinani received a standing ovation from the fans who showered him with monetary gifts.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Chigowe who made changes to the team, deploying Godfrey Mukambi into the midfield where he dominated with some tight marking and good passing, was elated with the victory.

It was his first match at home since he took over from Lloyd Mutasa having started off with a defeat to FC Platinum in a league match.

“I am obliviously relieved because Dynamos to bow out in the quarter-finals against new-boys Herentals makes big news.

So naturally I am glad that we survived this one and we live to fight another day.

For me as a coach, being my first home game since being in charge I would like to appeal to the masses to come back and support their team and if we manage to carry the fighting spirit to the league games that would be a pleasure for me.

We have to acknowledge that there is still lot of work to be done. We are not yet the finished product that we need to be, but there is hope.”

His counterpart Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said: “If you miss chances, you will not win the match.

But I would give my boys a thumbs up because it is their first cup game playing a big team like Dynamos and they proved that they are a good side.

We managed very well until we lost it in the penalty shot out. It’s just like lottery.”

Teams:

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Dube, J Marufu, G Mukambi, M Machazani, M Mukumba (G Saunyama, 53′), J Tigere, Q Kangadzi (E Madiranga, 85′) K Dhemere (V Kadonzvo, 53′) B Moyo, K Kumwala

Herentals: R Kuchineyi,A Majarira, C Mavhurume, B Majarira (T Benza,82′), W Chumbetu, G Chinobva (E Mhungu, 60′) I Benza (W Kapumha, 88′) B Maunganidze, R Hachiro, P Chota, B Majarira