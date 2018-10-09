DeMbare coach praises Mukambi

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe has lavished praise on Godfrey “Marabha” Mukambi likening him to Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté after he displayed a brilliant show in a midfield role to help Dynamos beat Herentals to the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final at Rufaro on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mukambi, who had been playing as a centre back during Lloyd Mutasa’s tenure was redeployed as defensive midfielder by new coach Chigowe as he sought to make the best out of the player who has become a darling of the Dynamos faithful.

And he turned on a super performance, winning most of the battles in midfield and also creating opportunities for others.

It was a refreshing performance for the team whose transition also showed a lot of improvement as Chigowe battles to save the team from relegation.

“He is an all action man, a man for all workers. So like N’golo Kante he can be deployed anywhere and he can get the job done.”

Chigowe said although they were fighting on two fronts, the bigger picture for them was to survive relegation.

“We are fighting on two fronts; every week is a cup final. We will give all our best to make sure at least we salvage something from this season, but not losing focus on the fact that Dynamos needs to survive and be part of the premiership and to make sure the brand leaves on.”

He made a plea to the team’s supporters to aid the team by attending the matches.

“For me as a coach, being my first home game since being in charge, I would like to appeal to the masses to come back and support the team and obviously the implication that we should manage to carry the fighting spirit to the league games, that would be the pleasure for me. We have to acknowledge that there is still a lot of work to be done. We are not yet the finished product that we need to be but there is hope,” he said at the weekend.

Their victory in the Chibuku Super Cup must have boosted their confidence as they face off rivals Caps United in a rescheduled Harare derby on Sunday.

They are however, likely to be without one of their influential players Denver Mukamba, who has now missed two matches without clear explanation.

Mukamba, who was heavily-involved in training in the build up to the weekend match, did not turn up for the match against Herentals.

“The boy has become errant, I think we will sit down as an institution to review his behaviour and probably we will draw a conclusion after that. We shaped the team with him at the apex of our attack and we have even parted on Friday and we agreed that we would be meeting on Saturday for camp. That was the last we heard of him and from him.”

Team captain Ocean Mushure also missed the Sunday match as he attended to a family bereavement.